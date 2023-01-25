Patriots Free Agents: Should New England Re-Sign Its Top Corner?

The New England Patriots have more than 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 15. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: cornerback Jonathan Jones.

2022 SEASON REVIEW

Jones’ unexpected transition from slot specialist to starting outside corner was, on the whole, a success.

Despite having limited perimeter experience, he quickly emerged as the Patriots’ No. 1 cornerback, starting all but one game and leading the team in passes defended (11) and interceptions (four, tied with Devin McCourty).

Jones also forced a team-high three fumbles and scored a touchdown on a pick-six. His 894 defensive snaps played smashed his previous career high of 619, and he added another 116 snaps and a blocked punt on special teams.

But Jones’ campaign was far from flawless. He struggled mightily in late-season matchups against All-Pros Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson, and he committed nine penalties, with eight of them coming in a five-game stretch from Weeks 11 to 15. No other Patriots defender was flagged more than four times all season.

In three games against Diggs and Jefferson, Jones allowed 100.1 receiving yards per game and four touchdowns with one interception, per Pro Football Focus. His numbers in the 13 other contests were far better: 18.9 yards allowed per game, two touchdowns, three INTs.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders (Davante Adams) and Miami Dolphins (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle) in Weeks 15 and 17, Jones allowed a total of two catches on 12 targets for 14 yards, per PFF.