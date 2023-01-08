What Chiefs Win Over Raiders Means For Patriots Playoff Picture

The Chiefs wrapped up the AFC’s top seed Saturday night, easily rolling to a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

As a result, the New England Patriots no longer can face Kansas City in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Entering the weekend, there were multiple scenarios that could’ve resulted in a Chiefs-Patriots matchup on wild-card weekend.

So, if New England earns a playoff berth on Sunday, it will visit either the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals the following weekend. Kansas City’s victory also impacted the wildly revamped AFC playoff seeding situation — which you can click here to read about.

Bill Belichick’s team would clinch a playoff spot with a road win over the Bills on Sunday. If New England loses at Highmark Stadium, it still would land in the postseason if three things happen this weekend: Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans; Cleveland Browns beat Pittsburgh Steelers; New York Jets beat Miami Dolphins.

With that in mind, here are the three scenarios in play:

— Patriots win and Bengals beat Baltimore Ravens: New England visits Cincinnati.

— Patriots win and Bengals lose: New England visits Buffalo