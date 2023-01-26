Why Raiders Icon Advises Las Vegas To Stay Away From Tom Brady

In terms of practicality, Las Vegas might make the most sense as a landing spot for Tom Brady this offseason if he wants to keep playing.

One Raiders legend, however, believes the Silver and Black look elsewhere as they try to find their new starting quarterback.

Brady has been linked to the Raiders for some time now, and the rumors gained even more steam when the organization decided to move off longtime starting signal-caller Derek Carr. But if you ask Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown, Brady no longer should be an appealing option for Las Vegas.

“Well, I think he’s starting to show that he’s 45-46 years old,” Brown said on CBS Sports’ “Maggie & Perloff” show, as transcribed by the New York Post. “His inability to move — when you look at the quarterbacks in the league today you have very few who are pocket quarterbacks. Joe Burrow is probably the closest thing you get, but god knows when it’s time to run, he can get out of the pocket and make it happen.

“Tom Brady is never gonna do that. I just don’t believe in this league, and yeah, Tom has won all these Super Bowls, but I just think the league is moving to a point where you have to have a quarterback that’s able to move around and get some things done with his feet every once in a while.”

If Raiders brass ends up developing the same take as Brown, the organization could shift its focus to a different future Hall of Fame QB. An Aaron Rodgers trade reportedly is a “very real” possibility this offseason, and a Las Vegas blockbuster could be a move the four-time MVP and the Green Bay Packers could feel comfortable with.