Patriots Rumors: Additional Details On Jerod Mayo Extension Talks

The Patriots on Thursday night released a statement that was newsworthy, unprecedented — and also kinda confusing.

New England, in addition to announcing it will interview offensive coordinator candidates next week, said Bill Belichick was in contract extension talks with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. The news arrived mere hours after the Carolina Panthers reportedly asked to interview Mayo for their head coaching vacancy.

However, the Patriots sent mixed messages about the Mayo extension talks.

The text in both the press release and the story on the team’s official website said Belichick and Mayo “have begun contract extension conversations.” But the header on the press release and title on the website story both said “Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo.”

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator: https://t.co/OxGQysZfrF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 13, 2023

Well, which one is it? Is Mayo’s extension done, or are negotiations ongoing?

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald offered insight Thursday night.