Red Sox Fans Overjoyed After Rafael Devers’ Reported Extension

The Boston Red Sox provided fans with a post-holiday gift to begin the new year. The organization on Wednesday reportedly retained star Rafael Devers on an 11-year agreement worth $331 million.

The deal will begin in 2024 after Devers and the Red Sox avoided arbitration while agreeing to a one-year, $17.5 million pact for the 2023 campaign.

The blockbuster served as a major relief for many Bostonians, and that was clearly expressed as members of Red Sox Nation took to Twitter and offered their reactions.

The entire city of Boston: pic.twitter.com/RH8HOcbCeb — Brian Y (@byysports) January 4, 2023

Rafael Devers is a Red Sox for life.pic.twitter.com/PQ405NbkRq https://t.co/stBpUM8umb — Ryan (@RyanMacCarthy10) January 4, 2023

Rafael Devers and Marcelo Mayer on the left side of the infield from 2025-2035 pic.twitter.com/8PR0OKlyHe — Avery Michaels (@AMichaelsNBA) January 4, 2023

The contract, which the Red Sox have yet to confirm as of Wednesday evening, would serve as the largest contract under chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. It’s also the largest the Red Sox have signed for a non-pitcher since Manny Ramirez (eight years, $160 million) in 2001.

Since Devers debuted at the big league level with Boston in 2017, he’s blossomed both offensively and defensively.

In 2022, the left-handed slugger batted .295/.358/.521 with a team-leading 27 home runs and 88 RBIs through 141 games. Devers also earned his second All-Star appearance and finished the season 19th in offensive WAR (5.2), which was tied with Carlos Correa.