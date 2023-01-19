Red Sox’s New Addition Once Was Involved In Bizarre Play At Fenway Park

Raimel Tapia revealed on Instagram late Wednesday he was joining the Boston Red Sox, a move that since has been confirmed by multiple reports indicating it’s a minor league deal for the veteran outfielder.

If that name sounds familiar to Red Sox fans, it’s probably because Tapia played for the Toronto Blue Jays — an American League East rival — in 2022 and was involved in one of the weirdest plays of the Major League Baseball season at Fenway Park.

Tapia hit an inside-the-park grand slam against the Red Sox in Boston on July 22, 2022. The bizarre home run was the result of Jarren Duran misplaying a fly ball in center field with the bases loaded.

Presented by @Charmin | #EnjoyTheGo pic.twitter.com/SThqZIyU4O — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 23, 2022

This marked the third inside-the-park grand slam this century, per ESPN Stats & Info. It was the first since Michael A. Taylor in 2017, with the other being Aaron Altherr in 2015.

Tapia’s third-inning four-bagger perfectly encapsulated a tough night at the office for the Red Sox, who lost 28-5 as the Blue Jays set a franchise record for runs scored in a game. Every Toronto starter had at least two hits in that contest — though none quite as unique as Tapia’s inside-the-parker.