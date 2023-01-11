Stephanie McMahon Resigns As WWE Co-CEO After Vince McMahon Return

It didn’t take long for the dominos to start falling after Vince McMahon’s return to WWE.

Just four days after McMahon inserted himself back onto WWE’s board of directors, his daughter, co-CEO of the company and chairwoman of the board Stephanie McMahon resigned from all positions within the company.

Stephanie McMahon released a statement with the news on Tuesday afternoon, which you can read below:

A press release from WWE brought word that Vince McMahon was unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board, with Nick Khan serving as CEO. Stephanie McMahon’s resignation was accepted by Vince, who tabbed her as “the ultimate ambassador for our company” and said “her decades of contributions have left an immeasurable impact on our brand.”

The expectation is that Vince McMahon’s return is to facilitate a sale of the company sometime over the next year. The 77-year-old resigned from his position in July 2022 due to a hush-money scandal. He reportedly felt this was a mistake and had been seeking a return to the company over the past several months. The Wall Street Journal also reported McMahon faced legal demands from two women who have accused him of sexual assault.

Vince McMahon has yet to acknowledge any of the sexual assault allegations levied against him.