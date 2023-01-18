Why Rob Gronkowski Took Issue With Aaron Rodgers’ MVP Comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a few comments during his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that shouldn’t surprise anyone. They’re very in-tune with the way Rodgers has expressed himself in recent years as he continues to face an uncertain NFL future.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again in that right situation,” Rodgers told McAfee. “Right situation, is that Green Bay, or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure, but I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity.”

Rodgers, 39, has won four NFL MVP awards during his illustrious 18-year career including two in the last three years. He without a doubt has the talent to do so, but aligning himself with the individual award as opposed to team recognition once again has not sat well with many.

Former tight end and current NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski is among those who feel that way.

“I’m totally fine with everything he said except one major part and that’s the MVP again,” Gronkowski told Kay Adam’s on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams” show. “It’s just that (he should have said) ‘I think I can win another Super Bowl,’ and then that would have been totally fine.

“Like, bro, why are you thinking MVP? Don’t you want Super Bowls?” Gronkowski continued. “Super Bowls are, I think, five times greater than an MVP award. Like we all know you won the MVP a few times now, but everyone would know even more how many more Super Bowls you won than MVPs. So that’s why I’m a little confused about that quote he just had. It should be Super Bowls, you should never be thinking about the MVP when Super Bowls are better.”

Rodgers’ future remains up in the air. The four-time All-Pro signal-caller has made it clear he does not want to be part of a rebuild, and should the Packers go that route, it likely would cause Rodgers to either retire or walk away. A team who acquires Rodgers, though, might have to view the quarterback as one more interested in his individual recognition rather than the Lombardi Trophy.