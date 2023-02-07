Aaron Rodgers Shuts Down ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Brady Theory

The NFL world already has seen two all-time greats retire ahead of the offseason.

Will Aaron Rodgers make it three?

Should the longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback decide to hang up his pads before the 2023 season, he will join Tom Brady and J.J. Watt as no-doubters for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2028. Watt announced his plan to retire after the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 16 game and Brady closed the book on a 23-year NFL career last week.

Rodgers, as he revealed on Tuesday’s “Pat McAfee Show,” still doesn’t know if he wants to play next season, but some apparently believe he won’t retire this year because he wouldn’t want Brady to outshine him on his special day in Canton. The four-time MVP, however, has no time for this theory.

“The idea that I wouldn’t want to share a stage (at the Hall of Fame) with Tom Brady and J.J. Watt I think is ridiculous,” Rodgers told McAfee, as transcribed by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers, who turned 39 in early December, plans to do some soul-searching before making a decision about his NFL future. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection is confident he’ll know what to do once he completes his four-day “darkness retreat.”