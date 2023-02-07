Finding Potential Future Patriots On Super Bowl LVII Rosters

New England Patriots fans scanning the rosters of this year’s Super Bowl participants won’t spot many familiar faces.

Combined, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles feature just one active Patriots alum: Chiefs guard Joe Thuney, who spent his first five seasons in New England. There’s a second on Kansas City’s practice squad (Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle Danny Shelton) and a third who recently signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles (tight end Dalton Keene), but that’s it.

But will there be any future Patriots players in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday night?

As the Chiefs and Eagles prepare for their showdown at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and the Patriots begin the process of retooling their roster for 2023, here are seven impending free agents — four from KC, three from Philly — who could pique New England’s interest:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

The Patriots desperately need to beef up their tackle group this offseason, and Brown will be arguably the best one available in free agency. The former Baltimore Ravens draft pick won’t come cheap, but with New England ranking near the top of the NFL in available salary cap space, it can afford to make a big-money investment to fortify that position. The Patriots also should look to add at least one young tackle through the draft, but bringing in a player of Brown’s caliber would go a long way toward solidifying their shaky offensive line.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster, whose Steelers heyday feels like ages ago, somehow is just 26 years old, and he put up good numbers in KC’s star-less receiving corps this season. After injuries wiped out most of his final season in Pittsburgh, he played in all but one game for the Chiefs, catching 78 of his 101 targets for 933 yards and three touchdowns as Patrick Mahomes’ second option behind Travis Kelce. Smith-Schuster isn’t the bona fide No. 1 many Patriots fans are clamoring for, and he wouldn’t even be a clear upgrade over Jakobi Meyers, his co-headliner in this year’s thoroughly mediocre crop of free-agent receivers. But he’s a talented player who should have plenty of quality years left.

S Juan Thornhill

With no obvious Devin McCourty successor on their roster, the Patriots might need to find that player on the open market if their longtime free safety decides to retire. Thornhill doesn’t have the name recognition of fellow free-agents-to-be like Jessie Bates III and Jordan Poyer, but he’s been an effective and durable DB for the Chiefs, missing just one game in his four-year career and playing more than 1,000 defensive snaps this season. The 27-year-old intercepted three passes and broke up six others, posting a Pro Football Focus grade that ranked 26th among qualified safeties and a coverage grade ranked 15th.