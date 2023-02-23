Alex Cora Reveals Red Sox Lineup For Game Vs. Northeastern

We’ll get our first look at 2023 Red Sox on Friday when they take on Northeastern University in an exhibition game.

Boston will roll out some familiar faces including Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández while giving some newcomers a look like Jorge Alfaro, Masataka Yoshida and Stephen Scott, a non-roster invitee.

Jarren Duran, who has a big spring training ahead of him as he tries to crack the 26-man roster, will bat leadoff for the Red Sox. The leadoff position has been an issue for Boston the last few seasons as it hasn’t been able to find a full-time leadoff hitter.

It was thought Yoshida would fill that void for the Red Sox, but manager Alex Cora said he’ll mix and match who will bat first.

Speaking to reporters at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Cora revealed how the Red Sox will lineup Friday afternoon.

Jarren Duran, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Jorge Alfaro, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Stephen Scott, C

Save for Devers, Hernández, Yoshida, Verdugo and Casas, the other four will look to impress in the Red Sox’s first game of the spring.