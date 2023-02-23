Red Sox Prospects 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Top Farmhands

One must look no further than Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers to understand the importance of cultivating a strong farm system.

Devers, signed as a 16-year-old international free agent in 2013, since has blossomed into a major league superstar, with Boston inking the two-time All-Star to a 10-year contract extension earlier this offseason.

Of course, not every prospect becomes Rafael Devers. There are plenty of misses, too. But drafting and developing talent is paramount to building a sustainable contender at the highest level. It’s especially advantageous for well-established franchises, like the Red Sox, who also have the resources to augment their big-league roster with high-impact free-agent acquisitions.

Replenishing the farm system has been a point of emphasis under Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, and it’s safe to say Boston is in a relatively good spot in that regard ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The pipeline now boasts both top-tier talent and burgeoning depth.

NESN.com’s Ricky Doyle and Keagan Stiefel recently caught up with Ian Cundall, director of scouting for SoxProspects.com, to discuss some of the Red Sox’s most noteworthy prospects. The idea was to shed light on those minor leaguers nearing the majors or who someday might make serious noise in Boston.

Maybe we’re talking about the next Rafael Devers. Or maybe this simply provides a snapshot of players who will cycle through Boston over the next several years. Whatever the case, it’s worth a deep dive, for long-term stability often starts and ends with homegrown talent.

Check out the links below to learn everything you need to know (background, scouting report, most-likely outcome, best-case scenario, MLB ETA, etc.) about each prospect.