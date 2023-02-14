A.J. Brown Roasts JuJu Smith-Schuster While Defending Eagles Teammate

A.J. Brown certainly has enjoyed his time in the City of Brotherly Love, but the Eagles wideout had no choice but to represent hate Tuesday afternoon while defending his Philadelphia teammate.

While showing support for Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, Brown tore into JuJu Smith-Schuster after the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver took an unprompted shot at Bradberry. Smith-Schuster posted on social media and made reference to Bradberry’s game-altering holding penalty in Super Bowl LVII.

Brown didn’t appreciate Smith-Schuster’s make pretend valentine on Valentine’s Day.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Brown wrote in a quote-tweet prior to seemingly picking up a flame thrower. “You was on the way out the league before (Patrick) Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy.

“He (Bradberry) admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was,” Brown continued. “But congratulations again!”

Smith-Schuster’s mock card included a picture of Bradberry and said: “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”