A.J. Brown Roasts JuJu Smith-Schuster While Defending Eagles Teammate

A.J. Brown certainly has enjoyed his time in the City of Brotherly Love, but the Eagles wideout had no choice but to represent hate Tuesday afternoon while defending his Philadelphia teammate.
While showing support for Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, Brown tore into JuJu Smith-Schuster after the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver took an unprompted shot at Bradberry. Smith-Schuster posted on social media and made reference to Bradberry’s game-altering holding penalty in Super Bowl LVII.
Brown didn’t appreciate Smith-Schuster’s make pretend valentine on Valentine’s Day.
“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Brown wrote in a quote-tweet prior to seemingly picking up a flame thrower. “You was on the way out the league before (Patrick) Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy.
“He (Bradberry) admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was,” Brown continued. “But congratulations again!”
Smith-Schuster’s mock card included a picture of Bradberry and said: “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”
It made reference to Bradberry’s defensive holding penalty on Smith-Schuster with 1:54 remaining in Super Bowl LVII. The call provided the Chiefs a fresh set of downs and the opportunity to run out the majority of the clock before a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left. Kansas City ultimately pulled out a 38-35 victory on the field, and in large part because of the flag on the Philadelphia cornerback.
While many on Twitter initially thought the referees should not have called the penalty, Bradberry admitted he held Smith-Schuster while speaking with reporters after the game. Officials from the contest made it clear what they saw, as well.