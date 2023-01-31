Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk On Pace To Return After All-Star Break

It won’t be much longer until Jake DeBrusk returns to the Bruins.

The forward suffered two injuries — one to his hand and one to his lower body — in Boston’s Winter Classic win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2. DeBrusk was seen in a walking boot but didn’t need crutches after the game.

The Bruins promptly placed DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve and revealed his expected recovery time was four weeks, which would bring us to Feb. 2 from the day the timetable came out. Boston plays Wednesday night before having a week off, giving DeBrusk some extra healing time.

And when the Bruins return to action Feb. 11 against the Washington Capitals, fans should expect to see DeBrusk — who was wearing a non-contact jersey at Tuesday’s practice — back in the lineup.

“I’d be shocked if he doesn’t play (against the Capitals),” head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Tuesday, per WBZ’s Dan Roche.

DeBrusk certainly will be a welcome addition back to the top line. Montgomery has put Craig Smith and Taylor Hall with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, but it’s been a struggle to solidify the top line in DeBrusk’s absence.

The B’s will hope DeBrusk can pick up right where he left off and continue to put together his best NHL season.