Bruins Rival Loading Up, Swings Another Pre-Deadline Trade

The Boston Bruins’ dominance is taking its toll on the rest of the Atlantic Division.

No, we’re not talking about how there are two teams who each have 75-plus points through 60 games this season but still trail Boston by more than 15 points in the standings. We’re talking about how they’re completely revamping those successful rosters in an attempt to catch up to the record-breaking Bruins.

The Maple Leafs, in particular, are making moves ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline. Toronto reportedly made two significant moves Tuesday, acquiring Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn for a 2023 third-round pick, according to Daily Faceoff?s Frank Seravalli.

In separate deals, Toronto also sent forward Pierre Engvall to the New York Islanders in exchange for a third-round draft pick in 2024, while acquiring Erik Gustafsson and the Bruins’ 2023 first-round selection from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Rasmus Sandin.

The Capitals took no time in moving the first-round pick that they acquired from Boston in their trade of Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov.

Schenn returns to the Maple Leafs after spending the first four seasons of his career with the team, hoping to serve as a missing piece on a talented team that has severely underperformed in the postseason.

They’ll have their work cut out for them, as Boston’s standing at the top of the Eastern Conference has set up some pretty difficult first-round matchups for those not wearing Black and Gold.