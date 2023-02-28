Wild Acquire Former Bruins Forward Ahead Of NHL Trade Deadline

Marcus Johansson is no stranger to switching teams ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

The former Bruins forward, who Boston traded for in 2019 in a deal with the New Jersey Devils right before the deadline, was on the move once again Tuesday.

The Minnesota Wild acquired the 32-year-old from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. It’s the second stint for Johansson with the Wild in his 13-year NHL career as he spent the 2020-21 season with Minnesota.

The Wild currently are in playoff position in a tightly contested Western Conference, holding onto the third spot in the Central Division by a single point over the Winnipeg Jets.

If Minnesota can lock up a playoff spot, Johansson will bring his new team plenty of postseason experience, much of which he obtained during his brief stint with the Bruins.

Johansson ended up playing more playoff games than regular-season contests with Boston in 2019 as the Bruins made a run to the Stanley Cup Finals. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound winger notched four goals and added seven assists in 22 games during that postseason.

Johansson netted 13 goals, including a team-leading five game-winning tallies, and dished out 15 assists for 28 points in 60 games with the Capitals this season.