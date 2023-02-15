Celtics Rumors: Derrick White Stays In Milwaukee To See Ear Specialist

If there’s any team that could use the NBA All-Star break, it would be the Celtics.

Boston has been dealing with multiple injuries to its top stars, including Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, and Derrick White reportedly can be added to that list.

The guard stayed in Milwaukee to see an ear specialist because he is having trouble hearing out of his left ear, according to Turner Media’s Jared Greenberg. The Celtics flew home to Boston after its loss to the Bucks on Tuesday to prepare for their game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at TD Garden.

White took an errant elbow from Grayson Allen in the second quarter while the Bucks guard attempted to go for a steal. The Boston veteran gestured to his ear, but he completed the game and finished the night with a team-high 27 points along with 12 assists and three steals in 43 minutes of action.

White’s ear injury adds to Jayson Tatum’s personal break, Smart’s sprained ankle, Brown’s facial fracture and Al Horford’s knee soreness. The status of Robert Williams is unknown after interim head coach Joe Mazzulla refused to state whether the center’s 13 minutes off the bench Tuesday was a result of an injury.

Fortunately, the undermanned Celtics did take the Bucks to overtime, and they will get an easier matchup in the Pistons, but Boston sure could use a much-need rest.