Who Replaces Tom Brady? Six Quarterbacks Buccaneers Could Target

Three years ago, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in NFL free agency, they were in an enviable position, loaded with young talent, draft capital and salary cap space.
To their credit, the Bucs capitalized on their window of opportunity, which resulted in a Super Bowl title in Brady’s first season with the franchise.
Now, with Brady announcing his retirement Wednesday, Tampa Bay is in a much different spot. The Buccaneers don’t quite have the same amount of flexibility, which could limit their options as far as replacing the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
Kyle Trask, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is the only quarterback under contract with the Buccaneers for 2023. And he’s appeared in just one regular-season game, throwing nine passes in Tampa Bay’s meaningless Week 18 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Tampa Bay could re-sign Blaine Gabbert, a 33-year-old journeyman who backed up Brady for the last three years. But that obviously would be an underwhelming scenario for the Buccaneers if they intend to contend next season, presumably with most of their core intact.
So, who are some realistic QB options for the Bucs, either via free agency or trade, as they look to overcome the loss of Brady? Here are a few candidates.
Aaron Rodgers
This obviously is the pie-in-the-sky scenario: replace Brady with another future Hall of Famer. And many expect the Green Bay Packers to strongly consider trading Rodgers this offseason, so we can’t completely rule it out. But the Bucs would need to get creative — both to assemble an enticing trade package and to become salary-cap compliant — and the hurdles might prove too difficult to clear. Still, it’s fun to think about.
Derek Carr
Carr’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders is all but over. And they might have no choice but to cut him, at which point he’ll become far more attainable for the Buccaneers. Ultimately, Carr might be Tampa Bay’s best option, as a second or third-tier starting quarterback who has enough talent to keep the Buccaneers competitive while they draft and develop their signal-caller of the long-term future.
Jimmy Garoppolo
Wouldn’t it be something if Garoppolo, once viewed as Brady’s heir apparent in New England, ends up being his successor in Tampa Bay? Beyond the fascinating storyline, it makes some sense. Garoppolo, who’s set to become a free agent after an up-and-down six-year run with the San Francisco 49ers, might not be the top choice for QB-needy teams. But you could do worse. He’s fully capable of winning in the right situation with the right supporting cast.
Andy Dalton
Dalton is similar to Garoppolo in that he long was a polarizing quarterback: Is he good? Does he stink? What’s the deal? Well, we now have a pretty good idea that Dalton, also set to hit free agency, is by no means a world-beater. He wasn’t terrible with the New Orleans Saints this season, though, and represents a decent enough stopgap if Tampa Bay commits to the draft route and/or can’t clear enough cap space to pursue the bigger fish.
Baker Mayfield
Speaking of polarizing quarterbacks… The Los Angeles Rams might opt to bring back Mayfield as a backup next season after he filled in admirably for Matthew Stafford in a tough spot down the stretch. Then again, Mayfield will be a free agent and the chance to start again — after being replaced in Cleveland by Deshaun Watson — might be enough to lure him away from LA. This more or less would be a dice roll for the Bucs.
Jacoby Brissett
And now speaking of Cleveland… Brissett was quietly solid for the Browns this season before Watson returned from suspension. Is he starter material? That’s debatable. But he’s a high-level backup, at the very least, and like with Garoppolo, there would be something poetic about Brissett replacing his former New England teammate in Tampa Bay.