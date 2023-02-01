Who Replaces Tom Brady? Six Quarterbacks Buccaneers Could Target

Three years ago, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Tom Brady in NFL free agency, they were in an enviable position, loaded with young talent, draft capital and salary cap space.

To their credit, the Bucs capitalized on their window of opportunity, which resulted in a Super Bowl title in Brady’s first season with the franchise.

Now, with Brady announcing his retirement Wednesday, Tampa Bay is in a much different spot. The Buccaneers don’t quite have the same amount of flexibility, which could limit their options as far as replacing the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Kyle Trask, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is the only quarterback under contract with the Buccaneers for 2023. And he’s appeared in just one regular-season game, throwing nine passes in Tampa Bay’s meaningless Week 18 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Tampa Bay could re-sign Blaine Gabbert, a 33-year-old journeyman who backed up Brady for the last three years. But that obviously would be an underwhelming scenario for the Buccaneers if they intend to contend next season, presumably with most of their core intact.

So, who are some realistic QB options for the Bucs, either via free agency or trade, as they look to overcome the loss of Brady? Here are a few candidates.

Aaron Rodgers

This obviously is the pie-in-the-sky scenario: replace Brady with another future Hall of Famer. And many expect the Green Bay Packers to strongly consider trading Rodgers this offseason, so we can’t completely rule it out. But the Bucs would need to get creative — both to assemble an enticing trade package and to become salary-cap compliant — and the hurdles might prove too difficult to clear. Still, it’s fun to think about.