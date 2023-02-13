Eagles Players Irked By ‘Terrible’ Field Conditions In Super Bowl Vs. Chiefs

The slippery field at State Farm Stadium came under fire by media analysts and players both during and after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night.

Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata was among the most outspoken.

Mailata told reporters after Philadelphia’s 38-35 defeat that the field conditions in the desert were “terrible.” His comments came as many watching Sunday’s game, including NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw on the FOX halftime broadcast, pointed out how players were falling due to the slippery field. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts even changed his cleats after Philadelphia’s opening drive.

“It was like playing on a water park,” Mailata told reporters, per The Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski.

Mailata also expressed how both Chiefs and Eagles players were talking about the poor conditions during timeouts, pointing out that it was a disadvantage for both teams.

Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick said he didn’t want to use the field conditions as an excuse for Philadelphia’s loss, but noted it was evident they were not good. Reddick said players slipping and sliding would be noticeable on film, too.

“It’s very disappointing,” the Eagles star told reporters, per the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Mick Akers.