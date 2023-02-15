Did Patrick Mahomes Take Shot At A.J. Brown With Cryptic Tweet?

In responding to JuJu Smith-Schuster’s trash talk Tuesday, A.J. Brown claimed the former was on his way out of the NFL until Patrick Mahomes “resurrected” his career.

It appears that struck a nerve with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback himself.

Smith-Schuster topically trolled James Bradberry on Valentine’s Day, tweeting out a graphic of a holiday card that mocked the Eagles cornerback for his game-sealing holding penalty in Super Bowl LVII. Brown eventually came to the defense of his Philadelphia teammate and simultaneously roasted Smith-Schuster, who he referred to as “TikTok boy.”

Enter Mahomes, who’s typically not active on Twitter but seemed to address Brown’s clap-back with a brief post Tuesday evening.

“That man must just be bored,” Mahomes tweeted.

Time will tell if Mahomes, Smith-Schuster or any other Chiefs players have more words for Brown on Wednesday when the new champions of the league enjoy their victory parade in Kansas City.