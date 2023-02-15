Did Patrick Mahomes Take Shot At A.J. Brown With Cryptic Tweet?

In responding to JuJu Smith-Schuster’s trash talk Tuesday, A.J. Brown claimed the former was on his way out of the NFL until Patrick Mahomes “resurrected” his career.

It appears that struck a nerve with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback himself.

Smith-Schuster topically trolled James Bradberry on Valentine’s Day, tweeting out a graphic of a holiday card that mocked the Eagles cornerback for his game-sealing holding penalty in Super Bowl LVII. Brown eventually came to the defense of his Philadelphia teammate and simultaneously roasted Smith-Schuster, who he referred to as “TikTok boy.”

Enter Mahomes, who’s typically not active on Twitter but seemed to address Brown’s clap-back with a brief post Tuesday evening.

“That man must just be bored,” Mahomes tweeted.

Time will tell if Mahomes, Smith-Schuster or any other Chiefs players have more words for Brown on Wednesday when the new champions of the league enjoy their victory parade in Kansas City.

Thumbnail photo via Antranik Tavitian/The Republic via USA TODAY Network
