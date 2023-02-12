Emotional Damar Hamlin Reflects On Injury, ‘Surreal’ Aftermath

Damar Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery from the hit that altered his life and, in a way, defined this NFL season. But he’s still not ready to publicly revisit that frightening night in Cincinnati.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, the Buffalo Bills safety sat down for an emotional interview with FOX Sports’ Michael Strahan to discuss the cardiac arrest he suffered during a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals. Hamlin spoke about the outpouring of support he received from around the world and detailed his emotions as he recovered.

But when Strahan asked Hamlin whether he remembers standing up after his tackle on Tee Higgins, after which he collapsed and had to be revived by on-site medical personnel, the 24-year-old paused for 12 seconds before replying: “Um, that’s something I don’t really want to get too deep into, into detail.”

“It’s something I’m still trying to work through,” Hamlin added. “Why’d it happen to me?”

"I'm allowing that to be in God's hands. I'm just thankful he gave me a second chance."@HamlinIsland opens up to @michaelstrahan about his recovery ?



Hamlin confirmed his first question to doctors at University of Cincinnati Medical center was whether the Bills had won the game (which eventually was canceled by the NFL). He called the league- and worldwide reaction to his injury “surreal” and said it “just showed me the unity of our league and the entire world.”

Asked what the most difficult part of his recovery has been, Hamlin replied: “Just processing my emotions.”