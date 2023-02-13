Emotional Travis Kelce Reveals Postgame Message To Jason Kelce

Travis Kelce fought back tears of joy and of sadness Sunday night after his Kansas City Chiefs defeated his brother’s Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

And while his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, had an NSFW reaction while sharing his congratulations to Travis, the latter couldn’t help but get emotional when talking to reporters after the game.

“There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that,” Travis told reporters, per Sports Illustrated. “You joke around all the time and say that you want to beat your brother (on) the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling.

“It’s a weird feeling and that team had great leadership, great coaches. Obviously, it came down to the end and we got all the respect in the world for those Eagles, man, but there’s nothing I could really to say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season.”

Travis Kelce was emotional talking about his brother Jason after the Super Bowl ?? pic.twitter.com/xeHDtkNjQy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 13, 2023

Jason revealed that he told his brother in the ultimate form of brotherly love “(Expletive) you, congratulations.”

While speaking with reporters, Jason added: “I’m just happy for him. Congratulations. It’s hard to get here. I haven’t quite let the emotion get to me yet. I’m sure we’ll have a more emotional interaction. Still frustrated at that point. But really, really happy for Trav. Played his ass off. ? Obviously would’ve loved to win, but happy for Trav for sure.”