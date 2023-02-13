NFL Rumors: New Details On Patriots’ Germany Game Next Season

We now have a better idea of where and when the New England Patriots will play when they visit Germany in 2023.

The Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs both recently were announced as host teams for next season’s NFL games in Germany. New England will be a home team, meaning it will face one of seven possible opponents on its 2023 schedule.

In a column published Monday morning, Pro Football Talk’s Peter King offered new insight into what will be the Patriots’ first experience in Germany.

“Best news tidbit, nearly hatched: The NFL is working toward playing its two games in Germany on consecutive Sundays next November,” King wrote. “I’m told Kansas City and New England, previously announced as host teams, expect to play on Sundays in an eight-day span, and it’s probable but not certain that both games will be in Frankfurt. Last year’s successful Germany debut was at Allianz Arena in Munich. The Frankfurt stadium is Deutsche Bank Park, with a retractable roof, about four miles from the city center. It’ll be pretty amazing to have Patrick Mahomes and Bill Belichick in Germany on back-to-back NFL weekends.”

While things could change, it’s sounding more and more like the Patriots will play a game in Frankfurt. The game will mark New England’s first international matchup since 2017 when it beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Mexico City.

We’ll receive full details on the Germany game, including date, location and opponent, when the NFL reveals the full schedule sometime in May.