Fenway Tournament ‘Dream Event’ For Boston-Based Esports Fans

BOSTON — There’s a certain reputation that comes with being a fan in Boston. Whether it be Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics or Patriots fans, Beantown is notorious for its passionate fanbases. That doesn’t stop with the four major sports, however.

Boston’s Esports fans made their presence felt Thursday.

MGM Music Hall at Fenway is playing host to one of competitive gaming’s top events this weekend, as the Call of Duty League’s “Major II” tournament takes place next to Fenway Park from Feb. 2-5.

The Boston Breach, who will compete alongside the Atlanta Faze, Florida Mutineers, London Royal Ravens, Los Angeles Guerillas, Los Angeles Thieves, Minnesota Rokkr, New York Subliners, Optic Texas, Seattle Surge, Toronto Ultra and Vegas Legion, are playing host to the tournament. Their position in the field clear: hometown favorite.

“It’s really exciting to have Boston represented in multiple leagues now,” Kyle, a native of Somerset, Mass., said Thursday. “It’s kind of the same thing with the Sox or the B’s, you’ve got to root for them when you have a hometown team.”

The Breach eventually fell to the Faze in a five-game match, but received a classic Boston welcome before the thriller. Atlanta was no different, catching heat from the Fenway crowd.

“It’s unreal dude,” Craig, a Walpole, Mass. native, said. “I grew up coming here to Red Sox games with my dad, and today I got to walk by the Green Monster on my way in to watch (Call of Duty). It’s like a dream almost, all of the things I love are mixed up right now.”