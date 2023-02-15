How Siblings Helped Motivate Bruins For Comeback Win Vs. Stars

The Boston Bruins brought their siblings to Dallas to take in their game against the Stars, and they certainly put on an exciting show for them, especially in the third period.

BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN (LITERALLY). pic.twitter.com/2XFfRXw6Jj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 15, 2023

Pavel Zacha tied it at 2-2 halfway through the third period before David Pastrnak completed the comeback in overtime to give the Bruins a 3-2 win.

It wasn’t an easy night for the Bruins — who killed four penalties including a 5-on-3 and looked dreadful at the faceoff dot — but they got back to their identity and made it difficult for the Stars in the third period as the B’s earned their 40th win of the season.

With their siblings in the stands, the Bruins had added motivation to earn a win, especially with many of them flying from out of the country.

“We wanted to win the game for them, too,” Zacha told reporters after the game. “It’s gonna be way more fun for them to enjoy this road trip when it’s gonna be a win or two wins. I’m happy. She’s never been to U.S. before so seeing these cities and winning the game, it’s huge. I’m happy that she’s enjoying it.”

Linus Ullmark, whose brother got to see the goalie turn in a 29-save performance, echoed Zacha’s sentiments.