Brittany Mahomes Trolls Bart Scott After Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win

No, the 2022 Chiefs weren’t universally counted out like some Kansas City players have tried to claim since Sunday night.

However, there weren’t zero doubters, either.

Bart Scott was among those who didn’t expect the Chiefs to make a Super Bowl run this season. In fact, the NFL linebacker-turned-analyst didn’t even think Patrick Mahomes and company were going to make the playoffs. Scott ultimately was made to look foolish when Kansas City earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed and went on to win Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, made sure Scott wasn’t let off the hook for his poorly aged prediction. After the Chiefs enjoyed their victory parade in Kansas City, Mrs. Mahomes tweeted out a graphic of Scott launching the take.

One has to imagine Scott will learn from this mistake and have more confidence in the Chiefs heading into the 2023 season. Oddsmakers certainly have a great deal of respect for Kansas City going forward, as Andy Reid’s team currently is the odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVIII.