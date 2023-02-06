Kyrie Irving’s Trade Reaction Eerily Similar To Old Tweet About Celtics

Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” upon being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, as reported by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and NBA on TNT. Irving also is “looking forward” to playing alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic, Haynes noted.

Nothing to see here, right?

Well, NBA fans on social media couldn’t help but reflect on how those sentiments expressed to Haynes reminded them of when Irving was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics prior to the 2017-18 season.

At the time, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Irving was “ecstatic” about the trade to the Celtics and “looking forward to” playing for head coach Brad Stevens.

Here is the proof some six years apart:

Kyrie Irving is said to be ?ecstatic? about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and ?looking forward? to joining forces with Luka Don?i?, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2023

Have been told that Kyrie is "ecstatic" about the trade, looking forward to playing for Brad Stevens and understand the #Celtics tradition. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 31, 2017

Ecstatic? Looking forward to it? No, it’s not the most detailed stuff, but it nevertheless seems like Irving and his camp have a copy-and-paste template every time the eight-time NBA All-Star guard torpedoes another situation he’s in.