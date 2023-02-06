Kyrie Irving’s Trade Reaction Eerily Similar To Old Tweet About Celtics

Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” upon being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, as reported by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and NBA on TNT. Irving also is “looking forward” to playing alongside MVP candidate Luka Doncic, Haynes noted.
Nothing to see here, right?
Well, NBA fans on social media couldn’t help but reflect on how those sentiments expressed to Haynes reminded them of when Irving was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics prior to the 2017-18 season.
At the time, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Irving was “ecstatic” about the trade to the Celtics and “looking forward to” playing for head coach Brad Stevens.
Here is the proof some six years apart:
Ecstatic? Looking forward to it? No, it’s not the most detailed stuff, but it nevertheless seems like Irving and his camp have a copy-and-paste template every time the eight-time NBA All-Star guard torpedoes another situation he’s in.
Fans couldn’t help but take some enjoyment in the irony.
The Mavericks beat out other interested suitors including the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers while sending two players — guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Dorian Finney-Smith — as well as a 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Neither the offer by the Suns nor the Lakers were anything to scoff at, though. Nets owner Joe Tsai, however, reportedly did not want to trade Irving to LA given that’s where the guard wanted to play.
Upon reaching an agreement, Dallas did not try to sign Irving to any sort of contract extension despite the fact he’s scheduled to become a free agent this summer. Instead, the Mavericks took a gamble and they reportedly will play the wait-and-see game to make sure Irving fits alongside Doncic.