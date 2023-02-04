Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers Duke It Out During Magic-Timberwolves Game

There was an on-court altercation for the second consecutive night in the NBA on Friday.

This time it was Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers who got into a heated spat that resulted in the two throwing punches.

Rivers approached Bamba, who was seated on the bench, and exchanged words with the Magic big man. Bamba and Rivers then got into a scuffle before they were separated, especially by Orlando guard Jalen Suggs, who tackled Rivers to the floor.

You can watch the brawl below:

Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba got into an altercation on the court.



Five players were ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/TbhF9JV5xa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2023

Five players were ejected in total, including Bamba, Suggs and Rivers along with Rivers’ teammates in Jaden McDaniels and Taurean Prince.

Bamba, Rivers and probably Suggs will hear from the league office like Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks did earlier on Friday after they exchanged blows on Thursday.