NBA Rumors: Ime Udoka To Lose Another Potential Coaching Opportunity

Ime Udoka apparently can cross off another NBA city as a potential reclamation site.

A door for a return to the league appeared to open Tuesday when the Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan. Udoka, who initially was removed from Boston’s bench via a season-long suspension from the Celtics, was rumored to be a candidate to be the backfill in Atlanta.

But according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Hawks are zeroing in on Quin Snyder to be their next head coach. Charania’s report also claimed Udoka wasn’t even on Atlanta’s shortlist once it progressed with its coaching search.

“The Hawks and Snyder had a virtual meeting on Wednesday, sources said,” Charania wrote in a column published Thursday. “Snyder was believed to be out of the country as of Wednesday, and the sides are working on a potential in-person meeting in the very near future, sources added. Along with Snyder, the Hawks have a list of head coaching candidates such as Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, San Antonio Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson and G League South Bay’s Miles Simon. Among the pool of candidates, it’s believed that the Hawks have focused on Snyder.”

Atlanta’s reported effort to sign Snyder carried out a string of dead ends for Udoka. Joe Mazzulla’s Celtics promotion nixed any potential for a future in Boston for the 45-year-old, who also is no longer on the Brooklyn Nets’ radar in wake of Jacque Vaughn’s extension.