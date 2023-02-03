Twitter Had Plenty To Say About Kyrie Irving’s Reported Trade Request

Kyrie Irving knows how to be the talk of the internet, and that trend continued Friday.
The Nets star requested a trade out of Brooklyn, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, noting that Irving wants to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. If the Nets don’t trade him, then Irving will leave in free agency.
Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, Irving reportedly requested a sign-and-trade before ultimately opting into the final year of his deal. He then was suspended for eight games for a social media post that promoted a book that had antisemitic tropes.
Once news broke of Irving wanting a trade, you probably can guess how Twitter reacted.
Many Twitter users seem to think Irving’s next destination will be with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now we just have to sit back and wait and see how the next chapter of the Irving saga unfolds.