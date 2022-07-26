Nets Reportedly Have ‘Little Interest’ In Heat’s Offer For Kevin Durant

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Durant trade talks have, once again, reached an impasse.

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly fielded offers for the All-NBA star, including with the Boston Celtics in a trade involving Jaylen Brown. But those trade talks stalled after the Nets reportedly wanted Marcus Smart and multiple draft picks in the deal.

Durant made reportedly made his trade request on June 30, but the Nets aren’t willing to part with their superstar for nothing — they appear to be asking teams for a lot more than they’re willing to give up.

The Miami Heat were one of the teams on Durant’s wish list. However, Brooklyn wants more than the Heat are able to give up. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang explained the situation Tuesday.

While the Miami Heat remains interested in Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have displayed little interest in the Heat?s offer for the high-scoring superstar and Miami is moving ahead with its current roster for next season, according to sources briefed on the situation.

Though the Nets would have interest in Bam Adebayo in a Durant trade, the Heat has not included Adebayo in offers for Durant and appears disinclined to do so.

Jackson and Chiang added: