NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Lose Both Coordinators After Super Bowl

The Eagles soon could have to pay the steep price that often comes with success in the NFL.

Philadelphia is one step away from reaching the league’s mountaintop, as a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night would clinch the Eagles’ second Super Bowl triumph in franchise history. But no matter how the Birds fare at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, their coaching staff is shaping up to look a lot different in the 2023 season.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the NFC champions are in jeopardy of losing both their offensive and defensive coordinator in the near future. Jonathan Gannon, who’s about to wrap up his second season as Philly’s DC, reportedly is a “key candidate” for the Cardinals’ head-coaching vacancy and is set to interview with Arizona on Monday. Shane Steichen, meanwhile, reportedly is the frontrunner for the Indianapolis Colts’ head-coaching gig after two successful campaigns as the Eagles’ OC.

Gannon and Steichen aren’t the only ones poised to leave Nick Sirianni’s staff either. Vic Fangio won’t be sticking around in Philadelphia after signing a special two-week contract with the Eagles, as he’s set to finalize his position as the new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator following Sunday night’s game.

The Eagles and the Chiefs are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.