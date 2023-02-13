Chris Berman Catches Flak For Weird Take On Super Bowl Quarterbacks

FOX Sports’ Terry Bradshaw wasn’t the only broadcaster who caught a bit of heat for his television work on Super Bowl Sunday.

Not long after the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback took some playful jabs at Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, ESPN’s Chris Berman had NFL Twitter buzzing with his intro into the Kansas City-Philadelphia highlight package. Berman pointed out how Super Bowl history was made even before the ball was snapped at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, but the reference was closed out with a strange anecdote.

“Of course, two African American quarterbacks starting against each other in the Super Bowl for the first time. Fittingly, Feb. 12 is Abe Lincoln’s birthday,” Berman said.

The soundbite signaled an avalanche of tweets.

As for the star signal-callers themselves, Jalen Hurts was fantastic in his first Super Bowl appearance, throwing for 304 yards with a touchdown while rushing for 70 yards with three scores. Patrick Mahomes threw for 122 yards less than his counterpart, but he took home Super Bowl LVII MVP honors for his three-touchdown performance in the Chiefs’ 38-35 win.