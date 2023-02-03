NFL Rumors: Jets Will Go ‘All Out’ To Trade For Aaron Rodgers

Now that Tom Brady is retired “for good,” many are turning their attention to Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers quarterback’s future in Green Bay is unknown, and Rodgers has said he will take his time in making a decision for his future. Rodgers believes he still can play at a high level and if he has a chance to go to a team that could contend for the playoffs, he might not be ready to retire just yet.

The Packers would owe Rodgers $60 million for the 2023 season and he admitted there would need to “be some adjustments” to his contract if he were to return to Green Bay.

A trade is looking more and more likely for the four-time NFL MVP, who doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract, and the New York Jets reportedly will do what they have to do to bring Rodgers to a new division.

“In fact, one source said that general manager Joe Douglas is admitting to people in the league the franchise will go all out in the attempt to bring Rodgers to Gang Green,” Pro Football News’ Troy Paulin wrote Thursday.

The Jets certainly would benefit from a change at the quarterback position with Zach Wilson looking like he’s not the answer after being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Plus, the Jets recently hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. Hackett previously worked for the Packers as their OC, and Rodgers had high praise for him during a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

New York boasts a strong defense, has strong weapons and don’t seem that far away from being a contender in the AFC. Someone like Rodgers could put the Jets in that conversation.