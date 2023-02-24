Patriots Safety Outlook: Devin McCourty Decision Looms Large

If McCourty walks away and the Patriots prefer to replace him with a more proven commodity, there will be a handful of intriguing options in free agency. Buffalo’s Jordan Poyer is one. He turns 32 in April, but would replace some of McCourty’s smarts, leadership, versatility and coverage ability. Bill Belichick also has a history of poaching Bills players (see: Chris Hogan in 2016, Mike Gillislee in 2017).

Cincinnati’s Jessie Bates III is another potential target, but he’s in his prime at 26 and thus is likely to command a pricier contract. Other notable free agents who could fit the Patriots’ needs include Jimmie Ward, Juan Thornhill, Tashaun Gipson and Julian Love. If they prefer a budget option, old friend Duron Harmon also is available after finishing as Pro Football Focus’s 22nd-highest-graded safety in his first season with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders.

The Patriots also could look to land their next starting free safety in the draft, regardless of whether McCourty chooses to play in 2023.

2. Is an extension coming for Kyle Dugger? The 2020 second-rounder played at a borderline Pro Bowl level in Year 3, scoring a trifecta of defensive touchdowns — the most by a Patriots defender in a single season since 1970 — and creating another with a forced fumble. He’s smart, versatile, uber-athletic, hits like a truck and is hugely popular in the locker room.

“I think you’re going to have to write Kyle a blank check, that’s how good he is,” edge rusher Matthew Judon said after Dugger ran back a pick-six in a late-season win over Miami, his second in a three-week span.

The window for the Patriots to write that check now is open, as players entering the fourth and final year of their rookie contracts are eligible for extensions. With Dugger looking like a foundational piece of New England’s defense for the foreseeable future, it would behoove the Patriots to lock him up before he hits free agency next offseason.

Fellow 2020 draftees Mike Onwenu and Josh Uche also are up for extensions. Onwenu has been a high-caliber lineman throughout his Patriots tenure and emerged as one of the best guards in football this season. Uche was slower to develop, but he broke out last October, piling up 11 1/2 sacks over the final 10 games to give Judon a productive pass-rush partner.

3. Will Jabrill Peppers re-sign? He’s not as prominent a name as McCourty, but Peppers was a good player in his first season with the Patriots, routinely dishing out Richter-scale hits on defense and special teams. His PFF run defense grade was the seventh-best of any NFL safety.

Peppers was a luxury piece — teams don’t really need four established safeties on their roster — but he helped add another layer of unpredictability and physicality to the Patriots’ defense. If he’s fine with his role as a depth player and open to an affordable contract, he’d be worth keeping around.

