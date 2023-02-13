Payton Pritchard Clarifies Stance On Celtics After Trade Deadline

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard wanted to clarify his message and confirm his mindset after Boston’s impressive victory Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Pritchard, who expressed a desire to be moved before the NBA trade deadline in hopes of playing more for a team that doesn’t have the same backcourt depth as Boston, nevertheless remains committed to the cause on Causeway Street. Pritchard acknowledged Sunday now that last Thursday’s deadline is in the rearview he’s shifted focus to his role on the Celtics and hopefully helping the team win an NBA championship.

“My mind’s already reset. I’ve already been open about where I was at, and I’m here now,” Pritchard told reporters after scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers off the bench, per NBC Sports Boston.

“Any minutes I get, I’m gonna play because I love to play basketball,” he continued. “This whole thing about what everybody’s been saying, it’s — you know, I love the city, I love this organization, I love my teammates. This is like one of the best. This whole thing was about me wanting to play because that’s what I love to do. That’s all it’s been about. But I’m here, and I do love it here. I’m committed and I want to help this team any way I can to win a championship and put a banner up. Whatever that takes.”

Pritchard, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, is in his third season in Boston. Both his minutes and offensive production have ticked down with each passing season, and that’s especially been the case this year as the Celtics have a veteran-led backcourt of Marcus Smart, Derrick White and offseason addition Malcolm Brogdon. All three are above Pritchard on the depth chart.

Pritchard is playing just shy of 13 minutes per game while averaging 4.9 points on a career-low 35% from long range.

Still, the Oregon product has tried to make the most of his recent opportunities with the shorthanded Celtics missing both Smart and Jaylen Brown. He’ll likely have another chance to do so Tuesday night as the Celtics travel to the Milwaukee Bucks for a clash between Eastern Conference contenders.