Red Sox Spring Training On NESN Begins Vs. Northeastern

BOSTON — Red Sox spring training games on NESN presented by John Deere kick off Friday with a matchup against the Northeastern University baseball team at 1 p.m. ET.

NESN will televise the most spring training matchups ever this year with 27 total telecasts, including 17 home games live from JetBlue Park and 10 away games, available to watch live on NESN or NESN+ as well as on the NESN 360 app. The schedule also includes four games exclusively streamed on NESN 360, which will feature the home team’s broadcast. Fans can access all games on NESN 360 by authenticating with their TV provider or by purchasing a subscription directly.

See NESN’s Red Sox spring training broadcast schedule below (all times ET):

Friday, Feb. 24, 1 p.m. vs. Northeastern (NESN/NESN 360)

Saturday, Feb. 25, 1 p.m. at Atlanta (NESN/NESN 360)

Sunday, Feb. 26, 1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay (NESN/NESN 360)

Monday, Feb. 27, 1 p.m. vs. Minnesota (NESN/NESN 360)

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m at Miami (NESN+/NESN 360)

Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m. vs. Houston (NESN/NESN 360)

Sunday, March 5, 1 p.m. vs. Miami (NESN/NESN 360)

Monday, March 6, 1 p.m. vs. Detroit (NESN/NESN 360)

Tuesday, March 7, 6 p.m. at Atlanta (NESN/NESN 360)

Wednesday, March 8, 6 p.m. vs. Puerto Rico (WBC) (NESN/NESN 360)

Thursday, March 9, 1 p.m. at New York Yankees (NESN 360*)

Friday, March 10, 1 p.m. vs. Toronto (NESN/NESN 360)

Saturday, March 11, 1 p.m. at Minnesota (NESN/NESN 360)

Sunday, March 12, 1 p.m. vs. New York Yankees (NESN+/NESN 360)

Monday, March 13, 1 p.m. at Toronto (NESN 360*)

Wednesday, March 15, 1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay (NESN/NESN 360)

Friday, March 17, 1 p.m. vs. Atlanta (NESN/NESN 360)

Saturday, March 18, 1 p.m. vs. Baltimore (NESN+/NESN 360)

Sunday, March 19, 1 p.m. at Philadelphia (NESN+/NESN 360)

Monday, March 20, 1 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh (NESN/NESN 360)

Tuesday, March 21, 1 p.m. at Baltimore (NESN 360*)

Wednesday, March 22, 6 p.m. vs. Minnesota (NESN/NESN 360)

Thursday, March 23, 1 p.m. at Pittsburgh (NESN 360*)

Friday, March 24, 6 p.m. vs. Atlanta (NESN/NESN 360)

Saturday, March 25, 1 p.m. at Tampa Bay (NESN+/NESN 360)

Sunday, March 26, 1 p.m. vs. Minnesota (NESN/NESN 360)

Tuesday, March 28, 1 p.m. vs. Atlanta (NESN/NESN 360)

*Indicates bonus games exclusive to NESN 360 featuring the home team’s broadcast. Schedule is subject to change and details will follow if additional telecasts will be aired.

Fans can access any game on NESN, NESN+ or app exclusive games by using the NESN 360 app via authentication with their TV provider or by purchasing a subscription directly.

To download the full spring training and regular season schedules direct to your favorite device, visit NESN.com/schedule.