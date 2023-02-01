Rex Ryan’s Tom Brady-Sean Payton Take Shut Down In Warp Speed

Rex Ryan on Sunday made a multi-faceted prediction about the futures of two NFL titans of industry.

It only took three days for the take to be completely removed from the realm of possibility.

Leading up to the conference championship games, Ryan identified the Commanders as a team to watch out for in the pursuit of Tom Brady. Ryan’s line of thinking was Washington’s franchise soon could be sold and new ownership potentially could dump Ron Rivera in favor of Sean Payton, who’d been linked to Brady in rumors for quite a while.

Well, Payton won’t be heading to the nation’s capital, as he reportedly is set to become the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. And neither will Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning.

To be fair, the odds of Ryan’s prediction coming to fruition were very, very slim. But it’s nonetheless funny how quickly the kibosh was put on this football fantasy.

Payton will take over a Broncos team that is in desperate need of a recharge after a miserable 2022 season. Brady, meanwhile, is onto the next chapter of his life which will include working with FOX as a television analyst.