Jets Star Cryptic In Response To Question About Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is up in the air, leading to carefully-worded statements, recruitment pitches and speculation coming from every direction. One team at the forefront of the rumors is the New York Jets.

The case for a union between the two sides is simple. The Packers reportedly would prefer to move on from Rodgers this offseason, while the Jets have made it abundantly clear they’re looking to add a veteran quarterback to take over for Zach Wilson.

Jets players in particular have taken to the idea of adding Rodgers and run with it, including star cornerback Sauce Gardner, who gave a cryptic response when asked directly about the potential of a union.

“I can’t speak on it too too much,” Gardner said, per Kyle Brandt of NFL Media. “But I know a little something about something.”

So, what exactly does Gardner know?

The Jets did hire Rodgers’ former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett earlier this offseason to fill that same role, immediately sounding alarms for those paying attention. New York reportedly is ready to go “all out” in a trade for the four-time MVP.

While there are other players and teams interested in the services of Rodgers, the case for his arrival to New York seems to be growing by the day. At least in the eyes of the Jets themselves.