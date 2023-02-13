Terry Bradshaw Took Bizarre Digs At Andy Reid After Chiefs’ Win

Terry Bradshaw quickly turned the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration into “The Roast of Andy Reid” on Sunday night.

Bradshaw handled FOX’s host duties for the trophy presentations after Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. As the Hall of Fame quarterback called Reid to the microphone, he couldn’t resist taking friendly jabs at the Chiefs head coach.

“Big guy. Let me get the buy guy in here. C’mon, waddle over here,” Bradshaw said, as seen on FOX’s postgame broadcast.

Bradshaw ultimately bookended the interview with another playful dig at Reid.

“That’s what we’re talking about. Have a cheeseburger on us and enjoy those Hawaiian shirts,” Bradshaw said.

Reid probably thought nothing of Bradshaw’s remarks, as they were nothing the 64-year-old hasn’t heard before. In fact, his own players gifted him a cheeseburger as a Christmas present after a Chiefs win during the regular season.

That said, Reid just finished leading Kansas City to the NFL’s mountaintop and earned the second Lombardi Trophy of his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Bradshaw probably could have saved the comedy hour for another time.