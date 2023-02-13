Jalen Hurts Highlights ‘Beautiful Part’ Of Eagles’ Super Bowl Loss

If you ask Eagles star Jalen Hurts, he didn’t leave State Farm Stadium empty-handed Sunday night.

Yes, Philadelphia did not win Super Bowl LVII, which saw Kansas City secure a thrilling victory in the game’s final moments. The Chiefs managed to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at State Farm Stadium despite a terrific effort from Hurts, who was a virtual lock to win Super Bowl MVP had the Birds prevailed.

But even though the 24-year-old left the desert without any hardware, he strongly believes there was something to gain from his team losing on football’s biggest stage.

“Obviously, we had a big-time goal in the end that we wanted to accomplish. We came up short,” Hurts told reporters, per a clip shared by FOX Sports. “I think the beautiful part about it is everyone experiences different pains, everyone experiences different agonies of life. But you decide if you want to learn from it. You decide if you want to use that to be a teachable moment. I know I do.”

Hurts, who threw for 304 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns against the Chiefs, absolutely should hold his head high as Philadelphia embarks on the offseason. He also should be confident about the future of the Eagles, who own the fourth-shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win it all next season.