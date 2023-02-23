Top 2024 NFL Draft QB Prospect Wants To Play For Patriots Rival

If Caleb Williams could have it his way, he’d move to Miami once his work is finished in Southern California.

Williams put his name on the football map in the 2022 college football season, which saw USC’s star quarterback win the Heisman Trophy. The transfer from Oklahoma still is a year away from being eligible for the NFL, but he’s in line to be the most coveted prospect — at any position — in the 2024 draft.

The 21-year-old currently has his second season with the Trojans to focus on, but PEOPLE recently got the 6-foot-1, 215-pound signal-caller thinking about his future in the professional ranks. The outlet asked Williams to identify his preferred landing spot next year, and it might not sit well with New England Patriots fans.

“I like to be around younger coaches,” Williams told PEOPLE. “I’d probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my number one spot.”

Williams also listed the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons as teams atop his wish list. But the Washington, D.C. native also noted he’d “play anywhere,” so don’t count on Williams pulling an Eli Manning whenever his name is called.

As for Williams’ chances of ending up in South Beach, the talented Dolphins probably won’t land a top 2024 first-round pick barring catastrophe. But if Tua Tagovailoa struggles in the fourth year of his rookie contract, who knows, maybe Miami will be motivated to make a big trade up the board to land Williams.