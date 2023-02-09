WNBA Rumors: CT Sun Trade For Dream All-Star Tiffany Hayes

The Sun reportedly has traded for an All-Star guard.

Connecticut acquired Tiffany Hayes from the Atlanta Dream on Thursday in exchange for the sixth overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, according to Winsidr’s Rachel Galligan and later confirmed by ESPN’s Alexa Philippou and M.A. Voepel.

The draft pick was acquired in the Jonquel Jones trade with the Liberty last month that also included Rebecca Allen from New York and Tyasha Harris from the Dallas Wings coming over to the Sun.

Hayes only played in 11 games with the Dream last season, but the 33-year-old averaged 16.2 points per game in 27.5 minutes per game.

The trade comes after Connecticut recently signed Natisha Hiedeman to a long-term extension. Hayes should bring a veteran presence to first-year head coach Stephanie White’s backcourt which also includes DiJonai Carrington and Nia Clouden.