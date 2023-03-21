Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines, Pairings

The Bruins return to Boston after a five-game road trip to take on the Senators.

The Black and Gold capped off their road trip with a dominant 7-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, marking their third straight victory. Ottawa is on the second night of a back-to-back set after it beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on a Drake Batherson game-winning goal.

Boston continues to round into form heading into the postseason, while the Senators continue their battle for a postseason berth. Ottawa is six points behind the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference wild card heading into Tuesday’s matchup.

Head coach Jim Montgomery revealed before the game defenseman Derek Forbort likely won’t return before the end of the regular season. Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno continue to work their way back into the lineup, and David Krejci is projected to be back after taking a game off. Linus Ullmark is expected to be the man between the pipes against Ottawa.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and you can watch it live on NESN with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (53-11-5)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Tomas Nosek — Garnet Hathaway