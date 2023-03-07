Colin Cowherd Adds Doubt To Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Future

Tom Brady’s potential comeback remains on the mind of NFL fans, but his broadcasting future has been kept up in the air.

A possible appearance at Super Bowl LVII was quickly shut down, and his arrival to the booth reportedly would mean a pay cut for FOX Sports analyst Greg Olsen, who has been praised for his first year as the main commentary team with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.

Brady signed a lucrative contract with the network, but he has captured headlines with his other pursuits outside of football, and the retired quarterback shut down a rumor that spread this week by highlighting one of his other endeavors.

There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams, and Brady has constantly been linked to his hometown club, the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s an idea Colin Cowherd has bought into.

“Somebody I trust outside of this building at FOX told me a couple of weeks ago, ‘I don’t think Brady’s going to be a broadcaster anytime soon. I think he wants to play,’ ” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on Tuesday, per Awful Announcing.

It appears fans are in a “we’ll believe until we see it” attitude when it comes to Brady and his potential comeback. He showed last season that while he took a step back, he still is capable of playing even at 45 years old.