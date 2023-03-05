Bruins’ Tyler Bertuzzi Has Funny Reason For Bizarre Stick Tactic

Tyler Bertuzzi captured the attention of Bruins fans on Saturday afternoon for reasons more than one.

For starters, Bertuzzi looked like a natural fit with the Black and Gold in his Boston debut. The 28-year-old winger, acquired from the Detroit Red Wings ahead of the NHL trade deadline, played a physical brand of hockey against the New York Rangers and assisted on the Bruins’ first goal in their 4-2 win at TD Garden.

Bertuzzi also had Boston fans buzzing due to an unusual equipment choice. Viewers had a clear shot of Bertuzzi’s stick when he sat in the penalty box late in the first period, and there was no tape, handle or plug at the top of the lumber. A naked stick is highly out of the ordinary for any hockey player, let alone one at the NHL level.

So, why didn’t Bertuzzi dress up his stick before the Original Six matinee matchup?

“I’m lazy,” Bertuzzi told reporters, per WEEI.

Bertuzzi’s effort level might be inconsistent when it comes to stick maintenance, but the same can’t be said for his play. The seventh-year pro brings a certain edge to the ice that figures to endear him to his new fanbase very quickly.

Game No. 2 with the B’s for Bertuzzi will be Thursday night when Boston hosts the Edmonton Oilers.