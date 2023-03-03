Bruins Wrap: Boston Makes Easy Work Of Sabres In Blowout Win

The Boston Bruins remained in the win column yet again after defeating the Buffalo Sabres, 7-1, Thursday night at TD Garden.
The Bruins improved their league-best record to 48-8-5 while the Sabres fell to 31-25-4 on their season.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Bruins couldn’t make easier work of the Sabres.
The B’s took ownership of the night with an explosive third period, netting five goals in the final frame alone after entering with a 2-0 lead.
As he did Tuesday night, Boston newcomer Dmitry Orlov once again delivered an impact. The 31-year-old, who scored four goals before being traded from the Washington Capitals, matched that total in just four games with the B’s. Joining Jakub Lakou, both netted a goal to give the Bruins a 2-0 cushion in the second period, which proved to be just enough to skate off with a win to begin their four-game homestand.
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman took it from there, holding the Sabres offense scoreless through the first two periods. Thanks to the Bruins outshooting the Sabres 40-25, there wasn’t much pressure on Swayman’s shoulders for most of the game.
The Black and Gold also extended their season-high winning streak to nine consecutive games and defeated Buffalo for a second time through three meetings this season.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Swayman made sure Buffalo had no shot at fighting its way back into the not-so-competitive matchup. The 22-year-old saved 26-of-27 shots on goal.
— David Pastrnak continued his dominant campaign, netting his 43rd of the year on the same day he earned a much-deserved payday from the organization.
— Lauko scored twice after entering the game with just one goal on the year.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Lauko scoring at +475 entering the contest. In netting his second of the season, Lauko cleared those odds. A $100 wager on the 22-year-old would’ve resulted in a $575 total payout.
UP NEXT
The Bruins return to the ice on Saturday afternoon to face the New York Rangers. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.