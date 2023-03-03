Bruins Wrap: Boston Makes Easy Work Of Sabres In Blowout Win

The Boston Bruins remained in the win column yet again after defeating the Buffalo Sabres, 7-1, Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins improved their league-best record to 48-8-5 while the Sabres fell to 31-25-4 on their season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins couldn’t make easier work of the Sabres.

The B’s took ownership of the night with an explosive third period, netting five goals in the final frame alone after entering with a 2-0 lead.

As he did Tuesday night, Boston newcomer Dmitry Orlov once again delivered an impact. The 31-year-old, who scored four goals before being traded from the Washington Capitals, matched that total in just four games with the B’s. Joining Jakub Lakou, both netted a goal to give the Bruins a 2-0 cushion in the second period, which proved to be just enough to skate off with a win to begin their four-game homestand.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman took it from there, holding the Sabres offense scoreless through the first two periods. Thanks to the Bruins outshooting the Sabres 40-25, there wasn’t much pressure on Swayman’s shoulders for most of the game.