Devin McCourty ‘Shocked’ Patriots Didn’t Re-Sign Jakobi Meyers

The New England Patriots’ leisurely start to NFL free agency didn’t surprise Devin McCourty.

The recently retired safety knows that, with a few notable exceptions, Bill Belichick typically shies away from big, splashy signings at this time of year. But one move the Patriots declined to make Tuesday floored their longtime defensive leader.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” McCourty said he was “shocked” New England let wide receiver Jakobi Meyers leave for the Las Vegas Raiders on a team-friendly three-year, $33 million contract.

“What I was surprised by was Jakobi,” McCourty said. “Like, I thought what Jakobi signed for for the Raiders was, like, ‘Eh.’ Like, he was our most productive receiver the last two years, and this year he missed (three) games and still was head and shoulders our most productive guy in an offensive system that loves having a guy that can work short routes inside, intermediate routes, vertically on third down, is the guy usually on third down.

“So when I saw what he signed for, I was kind of like, ‘Damn.’ Like, I thought that would have been an easy contract to bring him back here, and from talking to him, I think he wanted to be back here.”

RETIRED Patriots safety Devin McCourty shares his thought on the slow start to free agency for the Patriots and losing WR Jakobi Meyers. #Patriots #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/D4fPyjw7fJ — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) March 15, 2023

McCourty also praised Meyers’ quiet leadership and compared his work ethic and unselfishness to Julian Edelman’s.