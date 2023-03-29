Ex-Patriot Has Simple Message For Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson hasn’t been afraid to be outspoken during his contract dispute with the Ravens, but a former Patriots defensive star wanted to pass on some advice to the 2019 MVP quarterback.

New England joined multiple other franchises that would love to have Jackson as its signal-caller but reportedly took itself out of the market.

The 26-year-old reportedly wants a lot of guaranteed money in his new deal, a range similar to what the Cleveland Browns gave to Deshaun Watson. A team that would want to acquire Jackson would have to give up two first-round picks, as well.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank cited a common concern when it comes to Jackson: his injury history. The five-year QB has not played a full season in his career, but Jackson defended himself over his missed games this season. However, he might have said too much, according to Rob Ninkovich.

“Lamar, stop tweeting, and stop putting three letters out there: PCL,” Ninkovich said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday. “Just don’t even talk about the injury and the past. Don’t even talk about your PCL because these teams, when you start bringing it back up, they’re like, ‘Well, he had a PCL. He’s even talking about his PCL. What was it, 75% PCL?’ Stop tweeting about the injury stuff, please, because that is what these teams hold against every player.

“Any type of history of injury, they’re going to hold it against you. That’s the stuff these teams and owners want to hold against the players. If I was in Lamar’s corner with his group, I would say, ‘Lamar, tweet all you want. Don’t bring up anything about any injury.’ “

ESPN’s Kimberly Martin pointed out teams will continue to bring up Jackson’s injury history regardless if the All-Pro quarterback brings it up or not. The Ravens voiced their confidence in retaining their franchise quarterback, so it appears his future in 2023 will remain up in the air.