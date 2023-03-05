Ex-Red Sox Believes New Rules Give Team ‘Massive Advantage’

Major League Baseball implemented a number of new rules in 2023, and some believe the Boston Red Sox might be able to take advantage.

Among the major changes, in which there are plenty, are three rules designed to improve pace of play while adding more excitement and leveling the playing field. First, the bases will be bigger, which will ideally encourage more attempts at steals. Second, there’s a pitch clock, which is meant to speed up the game and help avoid the unnecessary wasted time that we’ve seen in years past. Third, there’s no more shift.

Well, there isn’t supposed to be one.

The rule states that two infielders must be positioned on either side of second base when the pitch is released and all four infielders must have both feet within the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber.

They do not say anything about outfielders, giving the Red Sox an opportunity to push the limits of the rule in their spring training game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Joey Gallo, a notorious pull hitter, came to the plate for the Twins when the Red Sox moved center-fielder Adam Duvall to shallow right field and Raimel Tapia from left to center. Alex Verdugo stayed in right, leaving left field wide open and creating a custom shift for Boston.

Gallo ended up taking a walk, but the attempt was enough for former Red Sox third baseman and current NESN analyst Will Middlebrooks to form the opinion that the bending of that rule could benefit Boston.